Biden's communications director to leave White House

Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director since President Biden's inauguration, will leave her position by the end of the month, the White House announced Friday.

Why it matters: Bedingfield is the latest member of Biden's team who plans to exit the White House ahead of the president's expected 2024 campaign launch.

Driving the news: Bedingfield will leave her post at the end of February, the White House said. Ben LaBolt, a former adviser to President Obama, is slated to replace her.

Bedingfield served as Biden's communications director from 2015 to 2016 when he was vice president, and then as the deputy campaign manager for his 2020 presidential bid.

She was expected to leave the White House last July, but ultimately pushed back her departure.

What they're saying: President Biden said in a statement that Bedingfield was "a loyal and trusted adviser, through thick and thin."

"The country is better off as a result of her hard work and I’m so grateful to her – and to her husband and two young children – for giving so much," Biden said.

Zoom out: Bedingfield is the latest Biden staffer who is poised to step down. Recent exits include White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain and Brian Deese, Biden's top economic adviser.