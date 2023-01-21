White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is planning to depart after the State of the Union address in February once his successor is firmly in place, according to an administration official.

Why it matters: Klain has been one of the most consequential chiefs of staff in the modern presidency and his departure will deprive President Biden of a trusted adviser who knows both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The New York Times first reported news of Klain's departure.

The departure will come as Biden prepares to announce his reelection campaign and the White House is facing intense scrutiny from Congressional Republicans on classified documents found in his office and Delaware home.

Biden has tried to persuade Klain to stay and White House officials have privately suggested that he is irreplaceable.

Driving the news: Former COVID czar Jeff Zients has been leading an outside review on how to organize Biden’s White House — and his cabinet — for the last two years of his first term.

It looks less likely that there will be a big cabinet shake-up, especially after Biden and Treasury Secretary Jane Yellen decided that she will stay on.

What we are watching: Zients is among the candidates that could get the top job, according to people familiar with the matter.