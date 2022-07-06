Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield to leave White House

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield is expected to depart her role at the end of the month, Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Her exit is the latest in a string of departures from Biden's core political team and will be felt as the White House tries to minimize losses in November’s elections.

Driving the news: A longtime Biden aide, Bedingfield was Biden's communication director when he was vice president.

Bedingfield then served as Biden's deputy campaign manager for communications during the 2020 election before becoming the White House communications director.

The big picture: Bedingfield's exit comes after White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced her own departure from the White House in April.

Former deputy White House communications director Pili Tobar and a number of lower-level press aides have also departed the White House in recent months.

What they're saying: "Without Kate Bedingfield’s talent and tenacity, Donald Trump might still be in the White House, the Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Law might still be unrealized goals, and Kentaji Brown Jackson might not be sitting on the Supreme Court," White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said in a statement.

"Her strategic acumen, intense devotion to the President’s agenda, and fierce work on his behalf are unmatched. She will continue to remain a critical player in moving the Biden agenda forward from the outside."

Axios' Hans Nichols contributing reporting.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.