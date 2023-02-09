Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine during an event in Covington, Kentucky, last month. Photor: Joshua A. Bickel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Police in Ohio arrested a NewsNation journalist on Wednesday as state Gov. Mike DeWine (R) was speaking at a news conference on the fallout from last week's train derailment in East Palestine.

Driving the news: Evan Lambert, the D.C.-based correspondent of the Nexstar Media Group-owned cable channel, was giving a live report when police officers asked reporters to be quiet because DeWine was speaking, per NewsNation. He stopped his live report and moments later, images show him on the ground being handcuffed.

Lambert was taken into police custody and faces charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, according to NewsNation.

NewsNation D.C. bureau chief Mike Viqueira said in a statement on Wednesday evening that he had just spoken with Lambert, "who called from the Columbiana County Jail, where he is currently detained."

He said local law enforcement told him that the soonest he could be released would be 8.30 ET on Thursday, but every effort was being made to assist him and secure his release as soon as possible.

What they're saying: "Evan is safe and calm, and continues to act with professionalism and integrity that he brings to his work each day," Viqueira said.

"As you see from the videos, he was doing his job — what hundreds of journalists do without incident — reporting to the public on a matter of urgent, critical interest to our audience."

DeWine said in a statement to news outlets that he didn't see the incident, but emphasized that he "did not request that the reporter stop his live broadcast, nor did he know that the request was being made."

The big picture: The 50-car freight train was carrying hazardous materials when it derailed near Pennsylvania last Friday.