U.S. lawmakers are urging Azerbaijan to end its blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh as the region remains cut off from food, medicine and often fuel, for a 53rd day on Thursday.

Driving the news: House Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) joined demonstrators at the Capitol Thursday, calling for the U.S. to hold Azerbaijan accountable for the human rights abuses against the people of Karabakh and urging support for a bipartisan resolution introduced in the House.

The resolution, aimed at breaking Azerbaijan’s blockade, calls for the immediate suspension of any U.S. military or security assistance to Azerbaijan; U.S. leadership in petitioning international courts to investigate Azerbaijani war crimes; and humanitarian relief to victims.

What they're saying: "U.S. support for this warmonger Aliyev has to stop," Schiff said of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. "Not a dime more for Azerbaijan. ... Not a penny more for this war criminal who is making war on a peaceful people."

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) this week called on the Biden administration to take immediate steps to end the blockade and to end all U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan. "American taxpayers shouldn't be subsidizing Azerbaijan's constant aggression against the Armenian people," she said on the House floor.

"For over nearly two months, the region's 120,000 Armenians have been denied food, fuel, medicine and other essentials as a result of this cruel and inhumane blockade," she said. "Azerbaijan's goal is clear: to force the ethnic Armenians of Artsakh from their homeland by imposing conditions that make life impossible. We must hold Azerbaijan accountable for its aggression."

Rep. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.) said on the House floor that her southern California district is home to an Armenian America community formed by survivors of the Armenian genocide. "Now in the face of Azerbaijan aggression, many of my constituents fear a second genocide," she said.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chair of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said he's concerned about the worsening humanitarian crisis and urged Azerbaijan's government to "facilitate fully unimpeded free passage."

The big picture: A key road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia has remained blocked by Azerbaijani civilians for nearly two months.

The blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only connection between Armenia and the region, cuts off the people of Nagorno-Karabakh from the outside world.

Officials in Nagorno-Karabakh have instituted a rationing system as food supply dwindles. Baby formula, diapers and medicine have become hard to come by.

Azerbaijan has also often cut gas supply, leaving people in the freezing winter temperatures.

Zoom out: Hostilities between the two countries persist despite a September ceasefire that came after Azerbaijan launched an attack on Armenia, escalating a decades-long dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, the population of which is predominantly Armenian.