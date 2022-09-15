Armenia and Azerbaijan strike ceasefire, ending clashes

Nearly two days of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan came to an end late Wednesday with the introduction of a ceasefire between the two countries.

Driving the news: The fighting raised fears of another war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the site of a decades-long dispute.

Armen Grigoryan, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, announced in televised remarks early Thursday that the ceasefire had entered into effect hours earlier at 8 p.m. local time, AP reported.

The big picture: At least 176 Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers were killed since since Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on Armenia early Tuesday morning. Both sides had blamed each other for the start of the hostilities.