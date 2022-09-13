Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday at least 49 Armenian soldiers were killed after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack on its territory overnight, AP reports.

The latest: Fighting has continued into Tuesday, raising fears of another war between the two counties over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan's defense ministry claimed in a statement Tuesday that it was responding to "large-scale provocations" by the Armenian military, including shelling of its military positions and infrastructure.

What they're saying: Russia's Foreign Ministry called on Armenia and Azerbaijan "to refrain from further escalation of the situation, exercise restraint" in a statement Tuesday.

"We are in close contact with Baku and Yerevan. An appeal was received from the Armenian leadership with a request to assist in resolving the situation in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and through the [Collective Security Treaty Organization]," a Moscow-led security military alliance of which Armenia is a member.

The big picture: The fighting overnight was the worst escalation of hostilities between the two countries since the end of the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh, the New York Times reports.

Azerbaijan made significant gains in and around the region during the six-week war that killed more than 6,000 people.

The Russia-brokered peace deal that ended the war sparked protests in Armenia's capital, Yerevan.

As part of the deal, Russia agreed to send peacekeepers to the region for five years, though its ability to fulfill the commitment has come into question with its invasion of Ukraine.

Go deeper: CIA chief says Russia will pay "a heavy price" for war on Ukraine