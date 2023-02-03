1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
New York man admits leaving Marjorie Taylor Greene voicemail threats
A New York man pleaded guilty Wednesday to making threatening phone calls to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), federal prosecutors announced.
The big picture: Violence and threats against lawmakers and other elected officials have surged over the past several years. U.S. Capitol Police recorded more than 9,000 threats against Congress members last year alone.
- Greene was last year the subject of "swatting" incidents — fake emergency calls to 911 operators, who often dispatch armed SWAT teams in violent situations.
Details: Per a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York, Joseph F. Morelli admitted that he called the congresswoman's Washington, D.C. office on March 3, 2022, saying: "I'm gonna have to take your life into my own hands… I'm gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you.”
- Prosecutors said Morelli, 51, from Endicott, left a voicemail message later that day that said he would "have to show you, to your face, right up front, what violence truly is, and I don't think you're gonna like it."
- "I can pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull. …You are going to get physically hurt," he added in the message, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office statement.
- Prosecutors said he left a third message later that day that said Green would "cause people to get hurt, so I'm gonna have to hurt you physically. … I'm gonna make sure that, even if they lock me up, someone's gonna get you ‘cause I'll pay them to."
What's next: Morelli is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.
- He faces up to five years in prison with a three-year supervised release and $250,000 in fines, per the U.S. Attorney's Office.