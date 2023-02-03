Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) speaks to reporters as she leave the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 27. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A New York man pleaded guilty Wednesday to making threatening phone calls to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), federal prosecutors announced.

The big picture: Violence and threats against lawmakers and other elected officials have surged over the past several years. U.S. Capitol Police recorded more than 9,000 threats against Congress members last year alone.

Greene was last year the subject of "swatting" incidents — fake emergency calls to 911 operators, who often dispatch armed SWAT teams in violent situations.

Details: Per a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York, Joseph F. Morelli admitted that he called the congresswoman's Washington, D.C. office on March 3, 2022, saying: "I'm gonna have to take your life into my own hands… I'm gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you.”

Prosecutors said Morelli, 51, from Endicott, left a voicemail message later that day that said he would "have to show you, to your face, right up front, what violence truly is, and I don't think you're gonna like it."

"I can pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull. …You are going to get physically hurt," he added in the message, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office statement.

Prosecutors said he left a third message later that day that said Green would "cause people to get hurt, so I'm gonna have to hurt you physically. … I'm gonna make sure that, even if they lock me up, someone's gonna get you ‘cause I'll pay them to."

What's next: Morelli is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.