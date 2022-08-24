Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) home in Rome, Georgia, was involved in a "swatting" incident early Wednesday morning, local police said.

Why it matters: "Swatting" is the act of placing a fake emergency call to 911 operators, who often dispatch armed SWAT teams to what they think is a violent situation. Swatting attacks are used as a prank or form of harassment, and have led to fatal consequences.

Driving the news: Greene and the Rome Police Department said she was swatted just after 1 am on Wednesday.

The police department said in a Facebook post later that day that "officers responded to a 911 call [with] reference to a subject being shot multiple times at an address within the city limits."

"When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene. She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as 'swatting'," the department added.

In a tweet, Green said she couldn't "express enough gratitude" to the local police department.

The big picture: The department said it "received a second call from the suspect, who was using a computer generated voice." The caller said they were "upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view[s] on transgender youth rights."

Greene has introduced a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors and has made transphobic comments on social media.

