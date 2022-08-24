Police investigate "swatting" at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) home in Rome, Georgia, was involved in a "swatting" incident early Wednesday morning, local police said.
Why it matters: "Swatting" is the act of placing a fake emergency call to 911 operators, who often dispatch armed SWAT teams to what they think is a violent situation. Swatting attacks are used as a prank or form of harassment, and have led to fatal consequences.
Driving the news: Greene and the Rome Police Department said she was swatted just after 1 am on Wednesday.
- The police department said in a Facebook post later that day that "officers responded to a 911 call [with] reference to a subject being shot multiple times at an address within the city limits."
- "When officers responded they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene. She assured the officers there was no issue and the call was determined to be a false call commonly known as 'swatting'," the department added.
- In a tweet, Green said she couldn't "express enough gratitude" to the local police department.
The big picture: The department said it "received a second call from the suspect, who was using a computer generated voice." The caller said they were "upset about Mrs. Greene’s political view[s] on transgender youth rights."
- Greene has introduced a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors and has made transphobic comments on social media.
