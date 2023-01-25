Democrats bash McCarthy's decision to elevate Marjorie Taylor Greene
Democratic lawmakers are blasting the "tragic" decision by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal.) to elevate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and other far-right lawmakers in Washington to highly influential committees.
Driving the news: McCarthy appointed Greene on Tuesday to a new House Oversight select subcommittee to investigate COVID policies after she spent the past two years elevating misinformation on the subject.
What they're saying
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) highlighted the "insanity" of Greene comparing the House's COVID rules to the Holocaust. He called her COVID comparisons "insane and dangerous."
- "All of these committee assignments would be comical were the consequences not so tragic for our democracy," he told Axios on Monday.
- Kevin McCarthy is a Speaker in name only," he tweeted. "Am I alone, or does it feel like the inmates are running the asylum?"
Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Cal.) tweeted that Democrats on the House Oversight committee will have to "balance out the crazy."
- "Kevin McCarthy cut a deal with extremists and this is what we get: Election-denying, #QAnon-believing, insurrectionist-defending Members like @RepMTG on the important House Oversight Committee," he wrote.
Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) responded to reports naming far fight lawmakers to the committee by referencing an idiom about individuals exploiting spaces they are meant to protect.
- "There's a saying about foxes and hen houses that comes to mind," he tweeted.
What we're watching: Liberals argue that Greene’s prominence could make passing bipartisan legislation much more difficult for the increasingly left-leaning Democratic Party.