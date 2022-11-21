Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account reinstated

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol on November 17. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) personal Twitter account was reinstated on the platform on Monday, more than 10 months after being permanently suspended for "repeated violations" of the platform's COVID misinformation policy.

Driving the news: The move comes days after Twitter reinstated the account of former President Trump and amid a season of upheaval at the platform that has accompanied Elon Musk's takeover of the company.

The big picture: Greene's account had also been suspended in July 2021 for publishing incorrect information on COVID vaccinations and wearing face masks during the pandemic.

While Greene had lost access to her more frequently used personal account, she had maintained access to her official congressional account.

What they're saying: "I'm the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned. On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying "covid misinformation,'" Greene tweeted on Monday from her congressional account.