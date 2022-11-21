Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account reinstated
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-Ga.) personal Twitter account was reinstated on the platform on Monday, more than 10 months after being permanently suspended for "repeated violations" of the platform's COVID misinformation policy.
Driving the news: The move comes days after Twitter reinstated the account of former President Trump and amid a season of upheaval at the platform that has accompanied Elon Musk's takeover of the company.
The big picture: Greene's account had also been suspended in July 2021 for publishing incorrect information on COVID vaccinations and wearing face masks during the pandemic.
- While Greene had lost access to her more frequently used personal account, she had maintained access to her official congressional account.
What they're saying: "I'm the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned. On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying "covid misinformation,'" Greene tweeted on Monday from her congressional account.
- "My account is back. Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered ;)" she added.
- Greene has not yet tweeted from her reinstated personal account.