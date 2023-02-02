Biden says he and McCarthy will "treat each other with respect"

President Biden sits next to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during the National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Biden on Thursday said he and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would treat each other with respect, after both elected officials agreed yesterday to continue discussions about the debt ceiling.

The big picture: Biden has previously made clear he thinks McCarthy needs to prove he can get House Republicans to back a deal — and show he can pass a budget — before serious talks on any spending cuts Republicans want.

Driving the news: Biden's remarks came during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., where he was seated beside McCarthy. The president reiterated he and the California Republican had a "good meeting" Wednesday.

McCarthy told reporters after Wednesday's meeting that the House would not pass a "clean" debt ceiling with no strings attached, but added, "I think that at the end of the day, we can find common ground." The House speaker during a news conference Thursday also confirmed the two will have another meeting.

Biden emphasized his middle-of-the-road tone during his comments Thursday, saying, "doesn't mean we've got to agree." He added: "Fight like hell. But let's treat each other with respect."

Between the lines: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of a "catastrophe" and a financial crisis if the U.S. doesn't raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling by early June.

Flashback: Democrats are scarred by their 2011 debt ceiling brinkmanship, when credit agencies downgraded the U.S. rating and financial markets stared into a potential abyss.

Then-Vice President Biden was among the lead White House negotiators, leading to a deal that raised the debt ceiling while imposing spending cuts.

Democrats felt burned by the experience. In subsequent showdowns, then-President Obama refused to negotiate over raising the debt ceiling. Biden now has adopted a similar position.

Of note: The National Prayer Breakfast was held at the Capitol Visitor Center, where the auditorium was packed with hundreds of members of Congress and other guests.

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was also in attendance.

Editor's note: Axios' Hans Nichols contributed to this report.