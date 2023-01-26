Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Dan Goldman tapped for Oversight Committee

Andrew Solender
Rep. Dan Goldman, wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt and blue tie, speaks to colleagues on the House floor.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.). Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), a freshman House member, has been recommended to serve on the powerful Oversight Committee, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The plum posting will place the former impeachment lawyer at the forefront of countering investigations into the Biden administration and pit him against some of the Republican Conference’s most high-profile firebrands.

What we're hearing: Goldman was recommended for the role by House Democrats’ steering committee on Wednesday, his office told Axios.

  • Its coveted panel and often tough for freshman members to get on, especially since Democrats are losing seats on the committee in the minority.
  • The recommendation is subject to approval by the House Democratic Caucus, but is likely to be rubber-stamped.

The backdrop: Goldman served as Democrats' lead counsel during the first impeachment of former President Trump in 2019.

