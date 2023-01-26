1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Scoop: Dan Goldman tapped for Oversight Committee
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), a freshman House member, has been recommended to serve on the powerful Oversight Committee, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The plum posting will place the former impeachment lawyer at the forefront of countering investigations into the Biden administration and pit him against some of the Republican Conference’s most high-profile firebrands.
What we're hearing: Goldman was recommended for the role by House Democrats’ steering committee on Wednesday, his office told Axios.
- Its coveted panel and often tough for freshman members to get on, especially since Democrats are losing seats on the committee in the minority.
- The recommendation is subject to approval by the House Democratic Caucus, but is likely to be rubber-stamped.
The backdrop: Goldman served as Democrats' lead counsel during the first impeachment of former President Trump in 2019.
- He won a crowded Democratic primary in August to represent a newly-created district in New York City.
- Since arriving in Congress he has taken the lead in pushing for action against Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) over serial fabrications he made on the campaign trail.