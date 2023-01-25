GAUTENG, South Africa — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a new joint U.S. – South African task force on wildlife trafficking to "follow the money" from poaching and then work to seize proceeds from any illegal sales.

Why it matters: Yellen used the announcement to emphasize the central theme of her 10-day trip: working closely with American institutions is the best way for African countries to grow their economies and improve living standards.

The illegal killing of rare African species threatens the species' existence and disrupts their ecosystems.

Protecting the local wildlife is a priority for African governments, their tourism industry and international conservationists.

Driving the news: On a wildlife tour on the Dinokeng Game Reserve, a 21,000 hectare park, Yellen saw some of the animals — like the white rhinoceros — the new task force is designed to protect.

“To help save wildlife populations from further poaching and disrupt the associated illicit trade, we must follow the money in the same way we do with other serious crimes,” she said.

“Seeing so many different animal species in their natural setting reminds us why it is so important to work together to protect wildlife,” she said.

The big picture: Yellen’s tour of the wildlife preserve, where she also saw a male and female lion lying in the shade, marked the start of her visit to South Africa, the final stop on her 10-day tour.

