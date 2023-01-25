Yellen: African farmers can fight climate change and feed the world

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen traveled to a small farming community in rural Zambia to deliver a big message: Africans can help feed the world.

Why it matters: Yellen wants to convince Africans — from market women to government ministers — the U.S. will be their partner for the long-haul. That includes helping them to become more food secure and survive the effects of climate change.

What they are saying: “Farmers — like the ones we work with here — are often the first witnesses of the changing climate and its consequences,” Yellen told a few dozen subsistence farmers in Chongwe, Zambia, about an hour outside the capital of Lusaka.

Striking a more optimistic note, she said that Africa “has the potential not only to feed itself but also to help feed the world.”

The big picture: Devastating droughts across Africa, coupled with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have increased food insecurity and driven up energy costs across the continent.

In Zambia, low water levels on the Zambezi River have decreased hydro power, leading to so-called ‘load shedding” where the country's utility imposes rolling blackouts to conserve power.

A key goal on her Zambia visit was to spotlight areas where the U.S. can partner with Africans and international organization to achieve more food and energy security.

Driving the news: Throughout her 10-day trip, Yellen has done a combination of listening and selling.

In Zambia, she has asked local farmers about “drought resistance crops you can switch to” in the face of more unpredictable weather. She shared a laugh with a cooperative of small female farmers when one said, “time is money.”

She is also promoting America — in words and deeds — as a reliable partner to help combat climate change and improve living standards.

Between the lines: Along the way she’s also taking shots at China and Russia.

On Tuesday, steps away from a wooden goat pen and a clucking hen chasing her free-range chicks, Yellen talked geopolitics and put the blame squarely on Moscow for much of Africa’s current suffering.

“Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression against its neighbor has hurt Africa by exacerbating existing food insecurity and creating an unnecessary drag on the continent’s economy," she said.

The bottom line: In Senegal and Zambia, Yellen used a combination of soft diplomacy and hard talk about Russia and China.