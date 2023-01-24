Former President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home on Dec. 31, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump withdrew another lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday, court records show.

The big picture: The move comes days after he dropped another lawsuit against James, in which he alleged she abused her position, and after a federal judge blasted Trump and his attorneys for a "continuing pattern of misuse of the courts," ordering them to pay nearly $1 million in sanctions.

The former president has now withdrawn both of his pending actions against the New York attorney general's office.

The withdrawals come weeks after New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron scheduled an October trial for the $250 million fraud lawsuit that Trump and his children, Ivana Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, are facing from James.

The New York Attorney General's office alleges that Trump, aided by his children and members of the Trump Organization, inflated his net worth by billions of dollars from 2011 to 2021.

Context: Trump sued James in December 2021 in an attempt to stop her office's civil investigation into his business practices.

A federal judge dismissed the suit last May, after which he appealed the dismissal.

He withdrew the pending Second Circuit appeal Tuesday.

What they're saying: "I am pleased that Donald Trump has withdrawn both of his pending actions against my office," James said in a statement.

"As we have shown all along, we have a legitimate legal case against him and his organization, and we cannot be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing it," she added.

Of note: Earlier this month, a New York judge declined to dismiss James' civil lawsuit against Trump, saying some of the arguments repeatedly made by the former president's lawyers were "frivolous."