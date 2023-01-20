Trump, attorneys ordered to pay over $937,000 in sanctions for allegedly abusing court

Former President Trump waves after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle via Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida ordered former President Trump and his attorneys to pay over $937,000 in sanctions on Thursday, ruling that they perpetrated a "continuing pattern of misuse of the courts" in order to "dishonestly advance a political narrative" in his lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.

Why it matters: Trump's suit baselessly accused Clinton and her team of orchestrating a conspiracy to rig the 2016 presidential election in her favor.

District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks dismissed the suit last September, calling it a "two-hundred-page political manifesto."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.