12 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump, attorneys ordered to pay over $937,000 in sanctions for allegedly abusing court
A federal judge in Florida ordered former President Trump and his attorneys to pay over $937,000 in sanctions on Thursday, ruling that they perpetrated a "continuing pattern of misuse of the courts" in order to "dishonestly advance a political narrative" in his lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.
Why it matters: Trump's suit baselessly accused Clinton and her team of orchestrating a conspiracy to rig the 2016 presidential election in her favor.
- District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks dismissed the suit last September, calling it a "two-hundred-page political manifesto."
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.