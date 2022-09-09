Judge throws out Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

A U.S. judge has thrown out former President Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, saying the former president "is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him."

Driving the news: "And this Court is not the appropriate forum," Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida wrote.

Middlebrooks said Trump exceeded the legal statute of limitations and that "many of the statements that Plaintiff characterizes as injurious falsehoods qualify as speech plainly protected by the First Amendment."

"At its core, the problem with Plaintiff’s Amended Complaint is that Plaintiff is not attempting to seek redress for any legal harm," Middlebrooks wrote.

Catch up quick: Trump in March accused Clinton and dozens of other Democrats in a 108-page lawsuit of working together to accuse him of colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's suit said Clinton, her campaign, the DNC, former FBI Director James Comey and others "maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative."

What they're saying: "We vehemently disagree with the opinion issued by the court today," Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement.

"Not only is it rife with erroneous applications of the law, but it also disregards the numerous independent governmental investigations which substantiate our claim that the defendants conspired to falsely implicate our client and undermine the 2016 Presidential election."

"We will immediately move to appeal this decision," Habba said.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with a statement from Trump attorney Alina Habba.