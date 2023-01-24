Amazon has added a new benefit to its Prime subscription service, allowing members access to eligible prescriptions for $5 a month.

Driving the news: The e-commerce giant announced the launch of RxPass Tuesday to offer “members affordable access to commonly prescribed generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions."

RxPass is launching in "most states," Amazon said.

The list includes popular high blood pressure, anxiety and acid reflux medications.

Flashback: Amazon raised the price of its Prime membership last year for the first time since 2018.

An annual membership went up $20 from $119 to $139 and the monthly fee increased $2 from $12.99 to $14.99.

Since the price hike, a new GrubHub+ benefit and an expanded Amazon Music benefit were added to member perks.

What they’re saying: Nick Jones, an analyst at Citizens-owned JMP Securities, said the program should help Amazon cross-sell pharmacy services to existing members and attract new Prime members.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said the launch of the service shows Amazon “has far from given up its ambitions in healthcare as it strives to serve an increasing number of consumers in the prescription drug market.”

How to enroll in Amazon RxPass

To enroll in the new benefit, Prime members need to update their Amazon Pharmacy profile.

From there, Amazon says customers will be walked through a "simple sign-up process" that verifies eligibility and prescription information and pharmacists will be available 24 hours a day "to coordinate with a customer’s doctor or help with refills," the company said.

Amazon Prime members will also see savings at Amazon Pharmacy and more than 60,000 pharmacies in the U.S., including CVS and Walgreens.

Of note: Separate from RxPass, Amazon accepts most health insurance plans and said customers may use their HSA or FSA accounts when not paying with RxPass.

