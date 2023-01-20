Ousted Netflix worker scripts new career as investor

Fifteen months after their high-profile firing from Netflix, B. Pagels-Minor is setting out on a new career, aiming to be what they believe to be the first Black transgender venture investor.

"I’m not necessarily someone who likes to be in front of a camera or the face of things," Pagels-Minor said, but their experience at Netflix prompted a shift: "You have to stand up or you really will be run over."

Flashback: In 2021, Pagels-Minor was fired (while 8 months pregnant) from their role as a program manager at Netflix after the company alleged they were the source of leaked information regarding Dave Chappelle's comedy special "The Closer." (Pagels-Minor has denied leaking the information to the press, admitting only to posting data on an internal message board.)

Within Netflix, Chappelle's relationship with Netflix had been a point of contention for years in both the Black and transgender employee groups, both of which Pagels-Minor co-chaired.

Of concern was Chappelle's outspoken criticism of transgender identity, including his acknowledgement in "The Closer" that he is on "Team TERF" — a reference to trans-exclusionary radical feminists who push an anti-trans agenda.

Employees weren't calling for the special to be banned, but had sought some sort of content warning, similar to one that Netflix had added to its series "13 Reasons Why."

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told employees that there was no connection between anti-transgender content in the media and real-world violence and vowed to keep the special on the service as it was — comments that further deepened worker concerns and eventually led to an employee walkout.

Pagels-Minor quickly found that not only were they out of a job at Netflix, but the door was largely shut to similar roles elsewhere, despite a resume that included Apple, Sprout Social and Cars.com.

They would apply for a job and have a good interview or two, only to hear through the grapevine that a VP said no, concerned with "the optics."

“I was lowkey blacklisted after Netflix," Pagels-Minor said. "Since I couldn’t find a role that was reflective of my experience and background, my response was to see if i could apply those same skills in other areas.”

So Pagels-Minor expanded a consulting practice that they had been doing on a smaller scale, initially for Plume, an Internet-based health service that specializes in care for trans and non-binary people.

But while they continue to consult, Pagels-Minor discovered that their true passion lay in combining funding with consulting to accelerate a company’s growth.

With that in mind, Pagels-Minor has now pivoted to venture capital — setting up a new firm, DVRGNT Ventures, focused on pre-seed and seed stage companies.

Details: Pagels-Minor said they are actively raising money for a $10 million fund, with plans to have the first investments by the end of March and be fully funded by Jan 2024.