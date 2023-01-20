1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Jill Biden's lesion on left eyelid noncancerous, doctor says
The lesion removed from First Lady Jill Biden's left eyelid last week was a "very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a condition update.
The big picture: Biopsy results showed this lesion that surgeons spotted while removing a cancerous one from above her right eye and another from her chest was "consistent with seborrheic keratosis," O'Connor said in a letter, dated Wednesday.
- "Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures," he said. "She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well."