First Lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House earlier this month. Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The lesion removed from First Lady Jill Biden's left eyelid last week was a "very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a condition update.

The big picture: Biopsy results showed this lesion that surgeons spotted while removing a cancerous one from above her right eye and another from her chest was "consistent with seborrheic keratosis," O'Connor said in a letter, dated Wednesday.