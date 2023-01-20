Skip to main content
Jill Biden's lesion on left eyelid noncancerous, doctor says

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday January 11.

First Lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House earlier this month. Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The lesion removed from First Lady Jill Biden's left eyelid last week was a "very common, totally harmless, non-cancerous growth," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a condition update.

The big picture: Biopsy results showed this lesion that surgeons spotted while removing a cancerous one from above her right eye and another from her chest was "consistent with seborrheic keratosis," O'Connor said in a letter, dated Wednesday.

  • "Dr. Biden is recovering nicely from her procedures," he said. "She experienced some anticipated mild bruising and swelling, but feels very well."
