Jill Biden has cancerous skin lesions removed

Surgeons on Wednesday removed a cancerous lesion from above first lady Jill Biden’s right eye, and another one from her chest, the White House said.

Driving the news: The lesion on her right eye was "fully excised, with margins, and was sent for standard microscopic examination," the president’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in an update after the procedure.

During the surgery preparations, a lesion over Biden’s left eye was also spotted, removed and sent for examination.

Another lesion was discovered on her chest and was confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, per the physician.

Catch up quick: The procedure, commonly known as Mohs surgery, had been recommended out of an abundance of caution.

What they're saying: "As anticipated, the First Lady is experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well," O'Connor wrote.

She was expected to return to the White House on Wednesday evening.

Of note: President Biden was with his wife Wednesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for the procedure.