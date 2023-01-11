Jill Biden has cancerous skin lesions removed
Surgeons on Wednesday removed a cancerous lesion from above first lady Jill Biden’s right eye, and another one from her chest, the White House said.
Driving the news: The lesion on her right eye was "fully excised, with margins, and was sent for standard microscopic examination," the president’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in an update after the procedure.
- During the surgery preparations, a lesion over Biden’s left eye was also spotted, removed and sent for examination.
- Another lesion was discovered on her chest and was confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed, per the physician.
Catch up quick: The procedure, commonly known as Mohs surgery, had been recommended out of an abundance of caution.
What they're saying: "As anticipated, the First Lady is experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well," O'Connor wrote.
- She was expected to return to the White House on Wednesday evening.
Of note: President Biden was with his wife Wednesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for the procedure.