Jill Biden to undergo surgery to remove lesion above right eye

First Lady Jill Biden at an event with President Joe Biden in Arlington, Virginia, last month. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

First Lady Jill Biden will undergo surgery to remove a small lesion found above her right eye after a routine eye cancer screening, the White House said Wednesday.

The big picture: The procedure, recommended in an abundance of caution, is scheduled for next Wednesday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "We will offer an update after the procedure is completed and we have more information," Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, wrote in a memo.