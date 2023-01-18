Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted of tax evasion by a Philippine court Wednesday morning local time, per Reuters.

Driving the news: The Filipino American journalist was cleared of four counts of tax violations, charges filed by former President Rodrigo Duterte's government that Ressa said were politically motivated.

What she's saying: "Today, facts win, truth wins, justice wins," Ressa said per CNN.

She added that the "politically motivated" charges were "a brazen abuse of power and meant to stop journalists from doing their jobs."

Of note: Rappler faced several lawsuits from the Filipino government, which tried to put the media company out of business for writing critical news coverage, per Axios' Sara Kehaulani Goo.