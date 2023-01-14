9 people killed in Ukraine via Russian missile attack
Nine people were killed and 64 others were injured, including children, in a Russian military strike in Ukraine on Saturday that also disrupted power supplies, the Associated Press reports.
Driving the news: A nine-story residential building in Dnipro was destroyed in the missile explosion and energy infrastructure facilities were hit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
- Zelensky shared a video of the destruction, vowing to punish "everyone involved" in the strike.
- Authorities were still searching through rubble overnight.
Zoom out: Explosions were also reported in other cities across Ukraine later Saturday, including an attack in Kyiv, the Washington Post reports.
Of note: Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Saturday that energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian regions was damaged in the attacks, per Reuters.
- "Due to the shelling in the majority of the regions, emergency (power) cut-offs are being introduced. The coming days will be difficult," he said.
