9 people killed in Ukraine via Russian missile attack

Ukrainian soldiers walk through the heavily damaged city of Bakhmut on Jan. 13. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nine people were killed and 64 others were injured, including children, in a Russian military strike in Ukraine on Saturday that also disrupted power supplies, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: A nine-story residential building in Dnipro was destroyed in the missile explosion and energy infrastructure facilities were hit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zelensky shared a video of the destruction, vowing to punish "everyone involved" in the strike.

Authorities were still searching through rubble overnight.

Zoom out: Explosions were also reported in other cities across Ukraine later Saturday, including an attack in Kyiv, the Washington Post reports.

Of note: Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Saturday that energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian regions was damaged in the attacks, per Reuters.

"Due to the shelling in the majority of the regions, emergency (power) cut-offs are being introduced. The coming days will be difficult," he said.

