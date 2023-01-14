Skip to main content
2 hours ago - World

9 people killed in Ukraine via Russian missile attack

Sareen Habeshian

Ukrainian soldiers walk through the heavily damaged city of Bakhmut on Jan. 13. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Nine people were killed and 64 others were injured, including children, in a Russian military strike in Ukraine on Saturday that also disrupted power supplies, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: A nine-story residential building in Dnipro was destroyed in the missile explosion and energy infrastructure facilities were hit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

  • Zelensky shared a video of the destruction, vowing to punish "everyone involved" in the strike.
  • Authorities were still searching through rubble overnight.

Zoom out: Explosions were also reported in other cities across Ukraine later Saturday, including an attack in Kyiv, the Washington Post reports.

Of note: Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Saturday that energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian regions was damaged in the attacks, per Reuters.

  • "Due to the shelling in the majority of the regions, emergency (power) cut-offs are being introduced. The coming days will be difficult," he said.

