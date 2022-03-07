WHO: At least 75 killed in attacks on Ukraine health facilities

At least 75 people have been killed and 54 injured in attacks on Ukrainian health facilities and personnel since Russia began its unprovoked invasion, according to World Health Organization data this week.

The big picture: The WHO has verified more than 190 attacks on Ukrainian health care since Feb. 24.

WHO said in March that one of the attacks targeted a children's hospital in Mariupol, which also housed a maternity ward.

What they're saying: "As children and families seek safety, the medical services they rely on must be protected," the WHO in Ukraine said on May 5.

"The disruption of health services across Ukraine has been catastrophic, compounded by displacement and the fact millions of people remain trapped in conflict areas unable to move," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a pledging conference for Ukraine this week.

"This puts health workers, care workers, services and infrastructure, and the health of millions of health workers at severe risk," he added.

"But even worse than disruptions to health services are attacks on health care. Let's be clear, attacks on health are a violation of international humanitarian law. This is utterly unacceptable."

Zoom in: People too sick to leave Ukraine's hospitals have been sheltering in beds and on mattresses in hospital basements, despite evacuation orders in the country, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

Health facilities in the country are seeing an influx of new patients. There are concerns that diseases like COVID-19 are spreading as a result, The Washington Post reported in early March.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the WHO.