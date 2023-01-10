A march for democracy in São Paulo, Brazil, on Jan. 9, where many protesters wore the red colors of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's Workers' Party. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

Pro-democracy protesters in Brazil held massive demonstrations across the country Monday against the storming of Congress and other government buildings in Brasilia by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend.

The big picture: As Brazilian authorities detained over 1,200 people in connection with the riots, tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters rallied across the country demanding those responsible be jailed, per AP.

Protesters rally in defense of democracy in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 9. Photo: Tercio Teixeira/AFP via Getty Images

Members of social movements protest in defense of democracy in São Paulo on Jan. 9. Some protesters held signs saying "No amnesty for the coup mongers," the BBC reports. Some recalled an amnesty law that shielded military members suspected of killings and other atrocities when Brazil was a dictatorship from 1964-85, AP notes. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

A supporter of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva demonstrates outside the Buriti Palace in Brasilia, on Jan. 9. Photo: Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images

A pro-democracy protest in São Paulo on Jan. 9. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

Pro-democracy protesters in Porto Alegre, in southern Brazil, on Jan. 9. Photo: Silvio Avila/AFP via Getty Images

