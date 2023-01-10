54 mins ago - World
In photos: Brazil protesters demand rioters be jailed for storming Congress
Pro-democracy protesters in Brazil held massive demonstrations across the country Monday against the storming of Congress and other government buildings in Brasilia by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend.
The big picture: As Brazilian authorities detained over 1,200 people in connection with the riots, tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters rallied across the country demanding those responsible be jailed, per AP.
