Bolsonaro breaks silence after election loss

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday finally broke his silence after losing Sunday's presidential runoff against leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Driving the news: In a two-minute speech, Bolsonaro thanked Brazilians who voted for him, and while he did not explicitly concede or recognize Lula or his victory, he said he would respect the Constitution.

Why it matters: Two days after losing the presidential election, Bolsonaro agreed to a transition of power, easing suspicions that he may challenge the results after saying for months that the only way he could lose would be if the vote was rigged.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets since Sunday's election

What they're saying: "President Bolsonaro has authorized me — when requested, based on the law — to start the transition process," Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, said following the president’s speech.

Context: Bolsonaro, received 49.1% of the vote in Sunday's election, had not publicly commented on the results until Tuesday's brief speech.

Lula told supporters in São Paulo on Sunday that "Bolsonaro has not called me to recognize my victory, and I don't know if he will call or if he will recognize my victory," per Reuters.

Catch up quick: Sunday's victory marked a stunning political comeback for Lula, who was sidelined during the last presidential election because of corruption convictions.

What's next: Lula, who won the election by less than 2 percentage points, is due to take office in January.