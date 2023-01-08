Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress in Brazil's capital

Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro hold a demonstration at the Esplanada dos Ministerios in Brasilia on Jan. 8. Photo by Evaristo Sa / AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of Brazil's former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building in the capital of Brasilia on Sunday, climbing onto the roof and smashing parts of its glass structure, AP reported.

Why it matters: The incidents — which seemed to echo the events of Jan. 6, 2021 in the U.S. — came just a week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn into office.

State of play: Protesters also entered the Supreme Court and the presidential palace, CNN reported.

While neither house of Congress was in session, protesters reportedly threatened the few employees present if they tried to block their entry into the building, according to CNN.

Around 3,000 people took part in the remarkable demonstration according to local media. Broadcast videos showed protesters smashing furniture inside the Congress and Supreme Court buildings, Reuters reported.

Lula, who was on a trip to Sao Paulo, wasn't in the presidential palace at the time.

What they're saying: "I vehemently repudiate these anti-democratic acts, which must urgently undergo the rigor of the law," Brazil's Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco tweeted.

"This absurd attempt to impose the will by force will not prevail," Justice Minister Flavio Dino wrote on Twitter. "The Government of the Federal District claims that there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work."

The big picture: While Bolsonaro did not explicitly concede or recognize Lula or his victory in an address following last year's election, two days after the loss he agreed to a transition of power.

Bolsonaro's supporters were less sanguine about the loss, staging multiple protests and asking for the military to intervene.

Bolsonaro is currently in the U.S., having flown to Florida ahead of Lula's inauguration.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.