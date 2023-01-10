McCarthy avoids rebellion on House rules vote

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) addresses the 118th Congress on Jan. 7. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) avoided another dramatic floor fight on Monday, passing the House rules package with only one Republican voting against it.

Between the lines: Some of McCarthy's concessions to GOP rebels weren't in the rules package and are being kept secret, the New York Times and Punchbowl reported.