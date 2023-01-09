Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yields on government bonds plunged on Friday, as reports suggested that the sought-after soft landing for the economy may be a possibility.

Why it matters: A soft landing — meaning inflation eases, without the economy falling into a recession — would allow the Fed to ease up on the interest rate hikes that crushed the stock and bond markets last year.

State of play: Yields on the 10-year Treasury note plunged after a near-ideal jobs report Friday morning was followed by a closely watched ISM survey release on the services sector that showed a surprise slowdown.

Context: Until recently, persistent strength in the services sector was seen by analysts as a reason that the Fed might have to keep hiking interest rates sharply.

Falling yields, in turn, perked up the stock market which notched its best day so far this year. The S&P 500 rose 2.3%, driving the index to a tidy gain of 1.5% for the week.

What we're watching: The big inflation update that arrives on Thursday in the form of the Consumer Price Index. If that shows a third straight slowdown, Wall Street will be a happier place.