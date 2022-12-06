Skip to main content
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

The big split emerging in the economy

Emily Peck
Data: Institute for Supply Management; Chart: Axios Visuals

There's a growing split between two major segments of the economy: manufacturing and services.

What's happening: Economic activity in the service sector grew in November, slightly above analysts' expectations, per the Institute for Supply Management's latest survey of activity at these businesses — which includes companies in retail, health care and transportation.

The big picture: Manufacturing is more sensitive to financial conditions, wrote Pantheon Macroeconomics in a note Monday. Plus, people are now spending less money on goods and more on experiences.

  • Folks are drawing down savings accumulated over the past two years. "That should keep service sector growth in the black for now," according to Pantheon.
