Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupting again
Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano began spewing lava Thursday — less than a month after it and neighboring Mauna Loa volcano Mauna Loa last erupted.
Driving the news: The U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement Thursday night that the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a "glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park."
State of play: The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory elevated the volcano alert from "watch" to "warning" following the eruption.
- "The opening phases of eruptions are dynamic," the agency said.
- "Webcam imagery shows fissures at the base of Halemaʻumaʻu crater generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor. The activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and the hazards will be reassessed as the eruption progresses."