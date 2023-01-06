Lava is visible from several areas and overlooks around the caldera of Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service. Photo: Hawaii Volcanoes NPS/ Twitter

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano began spewing lava Thursday — less than a month after it and neighboring Mauna Loa volcano Mauna Loa last erupted.

Driving the news: The U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement Thursday night that the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a "glow in Kīlauea summit webcam images indicating that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park."

Photo: Hawaii EMA/Twitter

State of play: The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory elevated the volcano alert from "watch" to "warning" following the eruption.