World's largest active volcano starts to erupt in Hawaii

The north rim of Mokuʻāweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa volcano on Nov. 28. Photo: USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

The world's largest active volcano has started to erupt for the first time since 1984, local authorities said Monday.

Driving the news: Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano — located on the Big Island — began erupting late Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

As of Monday morning, the Geological Survey said the eruption was still contained within the summit area.

State of play: USGS warned on Sunday that "residents at risk from Mauna Loa lava flows should review preparedness and refer to Hawai'i County Civil Defense information for further guidance."

"Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly," USGS said.

The big picture: In October, officials in Hawaii started to warn residents of the Big Island that Mauna Loa may be signaling that it could erupt, AP reports.

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, also on the Big Island, erupted in 2021.

Flashback: The 1984 eruption began suddenly after three years of increasing earthquake activity beneath the volcano, per USGS.

In 1950, Mauna Loa erupted and within three hours, lava flows had crossed the main highway on the west coast of Hawaii.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.