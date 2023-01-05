Thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square Thursday to mourn the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as Pope Francis presided over the funeral proceedings.

The big picture: Benedict became the first pope in six centuries to resign the post atop the Catholic Church. His decision to step down in 2013 marked the start of an unprecedented period with a current and former pope living at the same time, the Associated Press reports.

Benedict was the oldest pope in history when he passed away on Dec. 31 at 95. The former pope had become "very sick," and his condition had worsened "due to advanced age," Pope Francis said.

Details: Francis opened the funeral proceedings with a prayer and ended it by blessing Benedict's casket, AP reports. Thousands of faithful, including clergy and heads of state, attended the service to commemorate Benedict.

Pope Francis presides over the funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's square on Jan. 5. Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Pope Francis attends the funeral mass of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, on Jan. 5, 2023. Photo: Marco Ravagli/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re (L) blesses the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Photo: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, former Queen Sofia of Spain, King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attend the funeral service of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images

