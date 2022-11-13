Pope Francis calls for renewed commitments to help poor and homeless

Pope Francis condemned the world's indifference toward poor and homeless people and migrants in a homily Sunday.

Why it matters: Francis' words come amid a heated debate in Europe over migration, with Italy in a standoff with France over the fate of people rescued in the Mediterranean, according to AP.

What they're saying: "Let us take to heart the clear and unmistakable summons in the Gospel not to be led astray. Let us not listen to prophets of doom," Francis said in the homily.

"Let us not be enchanted by the sirens of populism, which exploit people’s real needs by facile and hasty solutions."

"Let us not follow the false 'messiahs' who, in the name of profit, proclaim recipes useful only for increasing the wealth of a few, while condemning the poor to the margins of society."

The big picture: The pope previously called Europe’s response to migrants and asylum seekers “disgusting, sinful, criminal."

The Catholic Church is celebrating its sixth World Day of the Poor, inviting hundreds of poor and homeless people to the Vatican.

