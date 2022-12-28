Skip to main content
Former pope Benedict's health is "worsening," Vatican says

Noah Bressner
Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a meeting at the Vatican in August.

Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a meeting at the Vatican in August. Photo: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis said Wednesday that his predecessor, 95-year-old Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, is "very sick" and asked his audience to pray for the former pontiff.

Driving the news: The Vatican said in a statement Benedict's condition was "worsening due to advanced age" and that Francis had gone to visit his predecessor.

  • He is now under the constant supervision of doctors, but the "situation remains under control," Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said.
  • Benedict now lives in the Mater Ecclesiae monastery on Vatican grounds, where he moved shortly after becoming the first pope to resign in 600 years in 2013.

What's happening: Francis made the remarks at the end of a general audience at the Vatican but didn't discuss the specifics of Benedict's condition.

  • "I'd like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Emeritus Pope Benedict, who, in silence, is sustaining the church," Francis said, according to a translation from AP. " I remind you that he is very sick."
  • "Let's ask the Lord to comfort him and sustain him in this testimony of love to the church to the very end."
