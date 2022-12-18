Pope Francis signed resignation note in 2013 in case of health problems

Pope Francis revealed in a wide-ranging interview with the Spanish daily newspaper ABC published Sunday that he signed a resignation letter "in case of impediment due to health reasons" after he was elected pontiff in 2013.

Why it matters: Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday, said earlier this year after a pilgrimage to Canada that "the door is open" for him to eventually resign or retire.

He received bowel surgery in 2021 and recently used a wheelchair while getting treatment for knee pain, though he is now using a cane more often, per AP.

It was the first time he publicly revealed the existence of the letter.

What they're saying: "I have already signed my resignation. It was when Tarcisio Bertone was Secretary of State. I signed the resignation and told him: 'In case of a health impediment or whatever, here is my resignation. You have it,'" the pope told ABC according to a translation by Vatican News.

"I don't know who Cardinal Bertone gave it to, but I gave it to him when he was Secretary of State," he added.

The ABC journalists asked Francis if he wished to reveal the existence of the letter, and he said, "That's why I'm telling you."

"Now maybe someone will go and ask Cardinal Bertone to 'give me that letter,'" he said jokingly.

What's next: Pope Francis will give the Urbi et Orbi blessing from the Central Loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica on Christmas at noon local time or 6 a.m. ET, per Vatican News.

