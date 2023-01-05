Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a rare public address dedicated to the border issue, President Biden will unveil a policy on Thursday to curb illegal border crossings.

Why it matters: Record numbers of migrants and asylum seekers arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border have created humanitarian crises, logistical headaches and a political nightmare for Biden from nearly the start of his presidency.

Biden will make his first visit to the border in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, ahead of his trip to Mexico.

It is notable that Biden himself has chosen to announce the new border tactics on Thursday.

The news comes after U.S. border officials encountered an average of more than 8,000 border crossings every day in December, according to one senior administration official.

Driving the news: The new move takes a carrot and stick approach to border crossings.

The carrot: It offers legal entry into the U.S. under humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 migrants and asylum seekers a month from Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba — in addition to Venezuela — senior administration officials told reporters.

Applicants can apply from their phone, but must have a U.S. sponsor and go through a vetting process.

The stick: It leverages Title 42, a pandemic rule, to rapidly expel to Mexico up to 30,000 migrants from those nations each month if they attempt to cross the U.S. border illegally rather than going through the parole process.

Migrants and asylum seekers who illegally cross into Panama or Mexico will automatically be disqualified from the parole program.

The process for Venezuelans has been in place since October. The number of Venezuelans attempting to cross the border has since declined.

By the numbers: Of the more than 230,000 southwest border crossings in November, nearly a third came from Nicaragua, Haiti and Cuba, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

Just 14% were from the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, which had been the top sources of migration in past administrations.

Frosty U.S. diplomatic relations with countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba make deportation more difficult.

What to watch: The administration is announcing a plan to triple refugee resettlement from within the Western Hemisphere this fiscal year.

Administration officials told reporters they are also increasing the use of pre-pandemic, expedited removal proceedings in anticipation of the eventual end of Title 42.

This process allows officials to more quickly deport migrants and asylum seekers who are not granted protection, and comes with a 5-year ban on those migrants from re-entering the U.S.

Between the lines: The new parole program expansion is dependent on Mexico's cooperation, which has accepted its own nationals under Title 42, as well as migrants from the Northern Triangle and Venezuela.