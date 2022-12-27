Supreme Court allows Trump-era border policy to remain for now
The Supreme Court is forcing the Biden administration to continue the controversial, pandemic-era border policy called Title 42, while legal challenges unfold, according to a Tuesday order.
Why it matters: The expected Dec. 21 expiration of the policy — which has cited the pandemic to allow border officials to rapidly expel migrants and asylum seekers at the border for more than 2.5 years — was delayed after the Supreme Court intervened at the request of Republican challengers.
- Migrants have been denied access to the asylum process more than 2.4 million times under the order, according to Department of Homeland Security data.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) implemented the policy during the Trump administration to block migrants from coming to the U.S. as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Driving the news: The Supreme Court approved a last-minute effort by 19 GOP-led states to block the termination of Title 42.
- In a Dec. 20 filing, the Biden administration had urged the high court to let the Trump-era Title 42 border policy end, but requested a two-day buffer to allow them to prepare for the shift in operations.
The big picture: The Biden administration has been preparing for the possibility of as many as 14,000 migrants coming across the border daily after the end of Title 42.
- But even with Title 42 in place, border resources have been overwhelmed, with the daily number of border crossing surpassing 9,000 multiple times this month.
- El Paso, Texas, in particular, has been scrambling to find shelter for the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers who have been released into the community — and on the streets — in recent weeks.
What to watch: The Biden administration has been seriously considering both expanding a parole program to Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians as well as imposing an asylum ban after the end of Title 42, as Axios previously reported.
- No final decisions have been made, and the continuation of Title 42 will likely delay the implementation of any new policies.
- Meanwhile, Republican Congressional efforts to pass legislation that blocked the end of Title 42 as part of the massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill failed.
What they're saying: Immigration advocates say the policy unfairly denies migrants the chance to seek asylum — a human right under the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights — and they accuse Republicans of wielding Title 42 in an underhanded attempt to crack down on immigration.
- Republicans, especially those living in the South, have countered that the record surge in border crossings must be stemmed.
Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.