What's happened so far at CES 2023

Once again tech companies are flocking to Las Vegas as CES looks to regain its pre-pandemic position as a key launchpad for new products and a place where companies beyond tech can try to position themselves at the cutting edge.

Why it matters: While many of the biggest tech products will get their own launch events throughout the year, the annual tech trade show offers insight into broad industry trends.

Here's what's happened so far:

Monday, Jan. 2

Samsung introduced a new 5K monitor designed to compete with high-end displays from Apple and LG. The company didn't say how much the ViewFinity S9 will cost, but said it should come "early this year."

LG said this year's crop of OLED smart TVs will be even brighter and smarter than last year's models.

