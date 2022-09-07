Apple expected to unveil iPhone 14, new products at event today

Apple is expected to introduce new iPhones, Apple Watch models and reveal other products and updates at an event Wednesday from its Cupertino, California, headquarters that will also be streamed live.

Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business, but vital for a variety of firms that supply components and for U.S. wireless providers such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Unlike in recent years, it's less clear just how much this year's models will differ from their predecessors.

Between the lines: Apple usually uses its press events to announce products that are shipping either immediately or within the next few weeks. Every now and then, though, it teases a product that is further out.

Apple event today

State of play: The event starts at 1pm ET today. Check back here for live updates and Apple will also stream the event.

Details: The event’s invitation, sent to reporters, pictures an Apple logo made out of stars and the phrase "Far Out." Other than that, it basically just confirms the previously expected event date and that it will take place in-person at Apple's HQ.

iPhone 14, new Apple Watch expected

The new phones — at least the high-end models— are expected to include the usual advances in camera and processing technology, along with an "always-on" display.

Updated Apple Watch models are also expected at the event, with other hardware announcements possible.

What’s next: Apple typically launches any fall iPad and Mac updates at a separate event.