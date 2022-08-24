Apple expected to debut new iPhones at event confirmed for Sept. 7

Apple confirmed an in-person press event for Sept. 7 at its Cupertino, Calif. headquarters, where the company is expected to introduce new iPhones and Apple Watch models, along with potentially other products.

Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business, but vital for a variety of firms that supply components and for U.S. wireless providers such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Details: The invitation, sent Wednesday to reporters, pictures an Apple logo made out of stars and the phrase "Far Out." Other than that, it basically just confirms the previously expected event date and that it will take place in-person at Apple's HQ.