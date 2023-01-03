Atmospheric rivers threaten California as state reels from deadly storm

Californians reeling from a deadly major storm over the weekend are bracing for an even more dangerous atmospheric river event this week.

Threat level: "To put it simply, this will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a widespread scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long while," the National Weather Service Bay Area office said in a forecast discussion Monday.

"The impacts will include widespread flooding, roads washing out, hillside collapsing, trees down (potentially full groves), widespread power outages, immediate disruption to commerce, and the worst of all, likely loss of human life. This is truly a brutal system that we are looking at and needs to be taken seriously."

— Excerpt from NWS Bay Area office forecast discussion

State of play: Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders were in effect Monday in parts of Sacramento County due to flooded roads from the weekend storm that hit Northern and Central California, causing widespread power outages and the deaths of at least two people, per the Sacramento Bee.

Multiple road closures remained in place across Sacramento County Monday due to flooding.

Computer model projection of the water vapor being transported into the West Coast on Wednesday morning. Image: Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

By the numbers: The New Year's Eve storm resulted in San Francisco downtown experiencing its second-wettest calendar day on record, with 5.46 inches of rain.

The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab in the Sierra Nevada Mountains recorded 7.5 inches of snow in just one hour on Dec. 31.

The prospect of another 6 to 12 inches of rain, and multiple feet of additional mountain snow, has forecasters and emergency managers increasingly concerned.

What to expect: The next big storm is expected to hit Northern California on Wednesday, followed by more later in the week.

Daniel Swain, a U.C.L.A. climate scientist, noted in a Twitter post that a rapidly deepening surface low, or meteorological bomb cyclone, "will remain well offshore, but the associated warm and cold fronts will bring widespread heavy rain and strong winds to Northern California later Wednesday.

Swain said this storm "would be fairly notable in its own right, as it will be associated with an unusually well-defined warm and cold frontal passages and an exceptionally moist and relatively warm" atmospheric river.

Photo: National Weather Service/Twitter

For the record: Atmospheric rivers are potent but narrow currents in the air that can carry vast amounts of water vapor thousands of miles from the tropics to mid-and-northern latitudes.

Wednesday's storm impacts "will be further elevated by fact that soils are now saturated" throughout most of Northern California, with some rivers running high and active major flooding and levee breaks along Sacramento County's Cosumnes River, Swain said.

This will bring with it the threat of further flooding and possible landslides.

The bottom line: Climate change is adding even more moisture to atmospheric rivers, enabling them to dump higher rain and snow totals.