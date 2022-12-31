Whether you want more champagne to ring in 2023 or to buy foods some believe will bring luck in the new year like grapes and black-eyed peas, take note.

The big picture: Most grocery stores will close earlier than usual Saturday for New Year’s Eve and some will operate with reduced hours Sunday.

More stores are open on New Year's Day compared to Christmas Day.

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day grocery store hours

Here are grocery store hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Hours can vary so check with your closest location to confirm.

Acme Market: Most stores open 7am to 8pm Saturday; 8am to 8pm New Year's Day.

Most stores open 7am to 8pm Saturday; 8am to 8pm New Year's Day. Albertsons: Hours vary both days by location.

Hours vary both days by location. Aldi: Stores close at 7pm Saturday; closed on New Year's Day.

Stores close at 7pm Saturday; closed on New Year's Day. BJ's Wholesale Club: 8am to 7pm New Year's Eve; 9am to 7pm Sunday.

8am to 7pm New Year's Eve; 9am to 7pm Sunday. Costco: Most clubs open 8:30am to 6pm Saturday; closed New Year's Day.

Most clubs open 8:30am to 6pm Saturday; closed New Year's Day. Food Lion: Normal hours both Saturday and Sunday.

Normal hours both Saturday and Sunday. Fresh Market: Close at 8pm Saturday and from 9am to 8pm New Year’s Day.

Close at 8pm Saturday and from 9am to 8pm New Year’s Day. Giant Food: Stores close at 9pm and gas stations at 8pm Saturday; stores open regular hours New Year's Day.

Stores close at 9pm and gas stations at 8pm Saturday; stores open regular hours New Year's Day. Giant Eagle: Close at 9pm Saturday and 5pm New Year’s Day.

Close at 9pm Saturday and 5pm New Year’s Day. Harris Teeter: Normal hours Saturday and Sunday.

Normal hours Saturday and Sunday. H-E-B: Regular hours Saturday and Sunday.

Regular hours Saturday and Sunday. Hy-Vee: Hours vary, but most open normal hours both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Hours vary, but most open normal hours both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Jewel-Osco: Close at 9pm Saturday; regular hours New Year’s Day.

Close at 9pm Saturday; regular hours New Year’s Day. Kroger: Varies. Some stores will close early.

Varies. Some stores will close early. Lidl: 8am to 7pm Saturday; most stores closed New Year’s Day.

8am to 7pm Saturday; most stores closed New Year’s Day. Meijer: 6am to midnight

6am to midnight Natural Grocers: All stores close at 6:06pm Saturday and are closed New Year's Day.

All stores close at 6:06pm Saturday and are closed New Year's Day. Publix: Stores open at regular hours and close 9pm Saturday; Hours vary Sunday with some stores closing early at 7pm while others stores in select areas will close later.

Stores open at regular hours and close 9pm Saturday; Hours vary Sunday with some stores closing early at 7pm while others stores in select areas will close later. Ralphs: Varies. Some stores will close early.

Varies. Some stores will close early. Safeway: Some locations have special holiday hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Some locations have special holiday hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Sam's Club: Close at 6pm Saturday; closed New Year's Day.

Close at 6pm Saturday; closed New Year's Day. Save A Lot: Varies.

Varies. Smart & Final: 6am to 9pm New Year’s Eve; open regular hours Sunday.

6am to 9pm New Year’s Eve; open regular hours Sunday. Sprouts Farmer Market: 7am to 8pm Saturday; regular hours New Year’s Day, which are 7am to 10pm.

Target: Stores close at 9pm Saturday and open regular hours New Year's Day.

Stores close at 9pm Saturday and open regular hours New Year's Day. Trader Joe's: All stores close at 5pm Saturday; closed on New Year's Day.

All stores close at 5pm Saturday; closed on New Year's Day. Vons: 6am to 9pm Saturday; 8am to 8pm Sunday.

6am to 9pm Saturday; 8am to 8pm Sunday. Walmart: Regular hours both days, which for most stores is 6am to 11pm.

Regular hours both days, which for most stores is 6am to 11pm. Weis Markets: Stores close at 9pm Saturday; open 8am to 9pm Sunday.

Stores close at 9pm Saturday; open 8am to 9pm Sunday. Wegmans: Close at 8pm New Year’s Eve and reopen 6am New Year’s Day except for the Brooklyn store that opens at 7am.

Close at 8pm New Year’s Eve and reopen 6am New Year’s Day except for the Brooklyn store that opens at 7am. Whole Foods Market : Varies, but most open until 9pm Saturday and 9am to 8pm Sunday.

: Varies, but most open until 9pm Saturday and 9am to 8pm Sunday. Winn-Dixie: Open until 10pm or regular closing time if earlier Saturday; normal hours New Year's Day.

Convenience stores open New Year's

The following chains have locations open both Saturday and Sunday but hours can vary.

7-Eleven

ARKO Corp convenience stores (includes E-Z Mart, fas mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner and Village Pantry)

Casey's General Store

Circle K

EG America (includes Cumberland Farms, KwikShop, QuikStop and Turkey Hill)

Love's Travel Stops

Maverik

Pilot Flying J

QuickChek

RaceTrac

Sheetz

Speedway

TravelCenters of America

Wawa

Additional gas stations and convenience stores will be open.

