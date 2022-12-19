43 mins ago - Things to Do
15 New Year's Eve events to ring in 2023 in Miami
Position your party plans in place, people! Here's what's happening this New Year's Eve across Miami.
For the stay-at-homes
- Miley Cyrus will be hosting her New Year's Eve special from Miami again, with guests including Dolly Parton, Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd. Admission isn't public, but you can watch on NBC, starting at 10:30pm.
- Cocoon yourself on one of Virgin Voyages' adults-only ships and ring in the new year from the Caribbean during a five- or six-night adventure. Cabins were available from $2,700 when we last checked.
For the kids
- Miami Children's Museum hosts a Noon Year's Eve celebration Saturday morning with a countdown and a massive confetti balloon drop, plus a theater troupe and giveaways. Awww! Admission: $24.
- Marshmello and Khalid play the Fontainebleau and there's a "family experience" with a buffet dinner, activities for kids and an open bar for parents. Admission starts at $250, family experience goes for $399.
- Big Orange (Miami's version of The Ball) drops at Bayfront Park, where admission is free and kids are welcome. VIP packages that guarantee seating will cost $249 and up.
For the partiers
- Dreamland is an LGBTQ+ festival that spans four days and five parties. Prices vary, but individual party tickets start at $69. Factory Town likewise is holding a Thursday-Sunday extravaganza with Fisher, Carl Cox, Solomun and more. Passes are $200.
- R House keeps things poppin' in Wynwood with a drag extravaganza, The Ice & Fire Masquerade Ball. $70 and up.
- The Wharf Miami hosts a Captain's Ball with music, dancing and views of Miami's skyline. Tickets: $35+.
- The Miami Beach Bandshell hosts Magic City Hippies with The Hails and Cannibal Kids. $36.
- SeaFair mega-yacht hosts a "The Great Gatsby"-themed party. Tickets are $329.
For the foodies
- Villa Azur is planning a black-tie celebration with live music, dancers and high-end eats like wagyu, tomahawk steak, seafood towers, caviar and more.
- Toro Toro inside the InterContinental Miami has dinners with live entertainment and a bottle of champagne for two. $175 per person for three courses, $325 per person for five courses.
- SLS Brickell is hosting an aviation-themed celebration inspired by the 2002 film, "Catch Me If You Can." Tickets: $75 and up.
- SLS South Beach will offer special dinners at its Bazaar and Katsuya restaurants, with partying to follow at Hyde Beach. Tickets start at $175.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.