30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Co-leader in Whitmer kidnapping plot sentenced to more than 19 years in prison

Jacob Knutson
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking in Warren, Michigan, in November 2022.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking in Warren, Michigan, in November 2022. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Barry Croft Jr., 47, one of the ringleaders in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison by a U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday, the AP reported.

Why it matters: Croft's co-defendant, Adam Fox, 39, a second leader of the plot to violently attack and overthrow the state government in 2020, received a prison sentence of 16 years on Tuesday.

  • Both were convicted in August of conspiring to abduct and conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, and both faced possible life sentences over the convictions.
  • Croft was also convicted of knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device.
  • They had been members of a far-right militia group called the Three Percenters.

The big picture: So far, at least seven men have been convicted and sentenced over the plot, which was partially in response to Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions.

