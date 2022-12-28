Barry Croft Jr., 47, one of the ringleaders in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison by a U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday, the AP reported.

Why it matters: Croft's co-defendant, Adam Fox, 39, a second leader of the plot to violently attack and overthrow the state government in 2020, received a prison sentence of 16 years on Tuesday.

Both were convicted in August of conspiring to abduct and conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction, and both faced possible life sentences over the convictions.

Croft was also convicted of knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device.

They had been members of a far-right militia group called the Three Percenters.

The big picture: So far, at least seven men have been convicted and sentenced over the plot, which was partially in response to Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions.

Three men were sentenced earlier this month after being found guilty of providing material support to a terrorist act over the plot, while two others were sentenced earlier this year.

Two more men were acquitted by a jury of kidnapping conspiracy charges.

