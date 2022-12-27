Adam Fox, who was convicted in August of conspiring to abduct Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: Fox and his co-defendant were accused of leading the plot to kidnap Whitmer and violently attack and overthrow the state government, though it was ultimately disrupted by the FBI.

Both Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted on one count each of conspiring to abduct the governor and conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction.

Prosecutors said they planned to use a bomb to destroy a bridge as part of the kidnapping plot.

Fox faced a possible life sentence over the convictions.

The big picture: Three men were sentenced earlier this month after being found guilty of providing material support to a terrorist act over the plot, which was partially in response to Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions.

One got 12 years in prison, while the others were given 10 and seven-year sentences.

Other men arrested in the plot received prison sentences of four years and two-and-a-half years. Two more men were acquitted by a jury.

What's next: Croft, who was also found guilty of knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device, is set to be sentenced on Wednesday. He faces a possible life sentence.

