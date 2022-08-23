Jury finds 2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A jury found two men guilty Tuesday of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in 2020, AP reports.

Why it matters: Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were also found guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction in the form of a bomb, which they planned to use to destroy a bridge as part of the kidnapping plot.

The jury found Croft guilty of an additional explosives charge.

Croft and Fox were among six men charged in October 2020 over a plot, which the FBI disrupted, to violently overthrow Michigan's government and kidnap Whitmer.

This was the second trial related to the plot after a unanimous verdict was not reached for Fox and Croft in a previous trial.

Jurors acquitted two of the men, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris, in April, while the two other men, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The big picture: The FBI started tracking the conspiracy in early 2020 through social media platforms.

The men began the plot in part over Whitmer's implementation of restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In August and September of 2020, members of the group staked out Whitmer's vacation home in Antrim County and discussed kidnapping or killing her.

The men trained for the operation at a property near Luther, Michigan, and built a structure that resembled Whitmer’s vacation home in Antrim County, according to Garbin's plea agreement.

After the six men were charged, Whitmer blamed then-President Trump for stoking anger against coronavirus restrictions and encouraging protests in Michigan at the time.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.