Judge orders new trial for two accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot

A federal judge Thursday ordered two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to face a retrial about three months after jurors failed to reach a guilty verdict, multiple outlets report.

Why it matters: The two suspects, Adam Fox and Barry Croft, sought acquittal from the court after their earlier trial in the kidnapping plot ended in a mistrial.

Catch up fast: Croft and Fox were among six men charged in October for an alleged plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Whitmer, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

Two of the men, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris, were found not guilty back in April. Meanwhile, a unanimous verdict was not reached for Fox and Croft.

Fox and Croft requested for the charges to be dropped after a 20-day trial left jurors deadlocked, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Details: Prosecutors sought to hold new trials for Fox and Croft. But defense attorneys said there's insufficient evidence to convict them of the kidnapping conspiracy or agreeing to use a weapon of mass destruction, the Detroit News reports.

The defense attorneys argued the charges should be dismissed since Harris and Caserta were found not guilty, per Fox 17.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker disagreed on Thursday, saying "a rational jury" could rule against Fox and Croft.

“We will need to have another jury weigh the evidence," Jonker said, per the Detroit News.

The judge said a new trial should start "as soon as we can."

The big picture: Whitmer was the subject of a kidnapping plot in which individuals planned to overthrow the government and kidnap her.